Sophia Furtado 16yrs of Modesto High School's FFA program returns a calf to the barn Wednesday morning (07-12-17) at the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock, Calif. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

Turlock

July 12, 2017 2:17 PM

How to handle the heat at the fair, for humans and animals alike

By Patty Guerra

pguerra@modbee.com

The barn fans are working overtime at the Stanislaus County Fair.

With temperatures expected to hit triple digits or close to it for the foreseeable future, the focus at the fair — where competition already has started — is on keeping all beings, two-legged and four-legged, cool.

To that end, livestock superintendent John Mendes decided to change the schedule for swine. Instead of coming in starting at 4 a.m. Saturday, the pigs will be received starting at 2 a.m.

It makes for long days for the kids who show animals and their families, who often are on site 12 hours each day. They take turns on barn duty, feeding and caring for the animals before and after they are shown. And that doesn’t count the time actually showing them. On Wednesday, dairy cows were taking their turn in the show ring.

“Seems like it’s always hot at fair time,” said Bobby Pierce of Patterson, as his 4-year-old son Caleb swept out a pen. Asked if it was more important keeping animals or kids cool, he laughed and said, “Animals.”

The key is the fans, shade and lots of water.

As for patrons of the fair itself, spokeswoman Adrenna Alkhas had some advice for those coming to the grounds starting Friday.

“We want to make sure we stress to our guests that they keep hydrated at all times and they could bring in water bottles with them,” she said in an email. There are several shaded areas at the fair, and the ReCharge Toyota Lounge is air conditioned, so people can recharge themselves while also charging their phones. The floriculture building and the commercial exhibit building also offer escape from the heat.

After those 12-hour days, the 4-H and FFA members who show animals finally get to go home and enjoy their own air-conditioning.

“By the end of the day,” Pierce said, “everybody’s worn out.”

