House fire near downtown Turlock leaves resident with minor burns; cause is unknown

A man suffered minor facial burns in a house fire near downtown Sunday night, the Turlock Fire Department reported.
It responded at about 8:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of East Avenue, where the upper part of a two-story house was burning. The fire was contained within an hour.
A resident was taken by ambulance for treatment of burns that did not appear to be serious, Fire Chief Robert Talloni said. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage had not been determined, he said.
