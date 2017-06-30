He got mad and rammed a car. His mother, girlfriend and small daughter were in it.

Turlock police arrested a man Thursday who they said rammed a vehicle containing his mother, girlfriend and their 3-year-old daughter.
Officers first made contact with the suspect, 25-year-old John Byrd, when they were dispatched to a report of a family dispute at a home in the 400 block of Montana Avenue, according to Lt. Neil Cervenka.
He said Byrd had broken items in the home but when officers arrived no one in the home wanted to press charges and officers found no other evidence of a crime.
Two hours later, Byrd’s family again called police. Cervenka said Byrd’s mother, girlfriend and 3-year-old daughter got into a vehicle and left the home but Byrd followed them in a different vehicle.
As they drove south on Lander Avenue, he drove up alongside them and swerved toward them several times, hitting their vehicle once.
Cervenka said the mother, who was driving, was able to stay on the road and maintain control of the vehicle. The vehicle was damaged but no one was injured.
Byrd continued south on Lander into Merced County where he was stopped by deputies. He was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon.
