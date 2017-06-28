Evacuations lifted, roads open after gas leak secured in Turlock

UPDATE: At about 12:15 p.m. PG&E secured the gas. All roads now open and evacuations lifted.
Original story below:
Several roads are closed and businesses evacuated in Turlock after a construction crew hit a gas main near Highway 99 Wednesday morning.
A backhoe hit the gas line in the 3100 block of Hotel Drive, prompting evacuations of the businesses on the south side of that street including Panera Bread, Red Robin, T-Mobile and AAA, said Turlock Fire Captain Kevin Tidwell.
Since the wind is coming from the north and heading south, businesses to the north like Lowe’s remain open.
Hotel Drive is closed, as well as the offramp from northbound Highway 99 and westbound Monte Vista between Countryside Drive and Highway 99, Tidwell said. Motorists trying to get to Highway 99 are being redirected to Fulkerth Road via Countryside Drive.
A PG&E gas crew is on scene working to secure the leak.
Turlock Fire also is responding to an exterior natural gas leak at a home in the 4000 block of Medeiros Road, which is not far from the Hotel Road leak.
