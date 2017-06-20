Turlock plant expansion would bring dozens of jobs

A proposal under review by Turlock planners would essentially double the processing plant operated by Super Store Industries’ Turlock Dairy Division.
The facility at Spengler Way and South Kilroy Road in the southwest area of the city produces packaged dairy and juice. According to its website, products are under the Sunnyside Farms and Minute Maid labels.
Currently, the operation is in a 155,728-square-foot processing plant. The two-phase proposal before the city would include two parking lots – one with 242 spaces for employees, the other with 97 spaces for trailers – and then a 157,018-square-foot processing plant that would connect to the existing one.
“The facility currently operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will continue to do so with the new expansion,” according to a description by the Turlock Planning Division. “Both processing plants will operate with a total of 110 employees per shift and approximately 435 truck deliveries/loading per day.”
Super Stores Industries declined to comment for this article, beyond President Tracy Twomey stating, “Any comment at this time would be premature as the project is still in the discussion phase and no commitments have been made.”
Turlock Senior Planner Katie Quintero said the company’s project application indicates the plant expansion would result in about 63 new jobs.
The expansion requires only staff-level approval, Quintero said. It does not have to go before the City Council. The application is in its 10-day notification period to receive public comment, after which an initial study will be released, she said. The application was received June 1, and a project like this usually takes eight to 10 weeks to go through the approval process, Quintero said.
The proposed project consists of the development of three parcels totaling 26.14 acres. The first phase – the parking lots – would begin construction within one year of approval, according to the city’s summary. To avoid parking issues, phase one would be done and operational before phase two – the plant expansion to make the same dairy and juice products – begins.
Super Store Industries has plants and warehouses in Turlock, Lathrop and Fairfield that manufacture and distribute dairy products to retailers in California and parts of Nevada. The company was founded by and is a joint partnership between the Save Mart and Raley’s grocery chains.
For more on the project proposal, go to www.cityofturlock.org/buildinginturlock/planninglandusepermitting, click on “Planning Projects” and then on “Active Projects.”
For questions about the projects, contact the Planning Division at 209-668-5640.
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
