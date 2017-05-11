Mail theft victims could soon be getting a call from Turlock police

Victims of mail theft could soon be getting a call from Turlock Police as they sort through evidence that was found at a Motel 6.
Officers were dispatched to the motel on South Walnut Road on Tuesday night for a report of a suspicious person who was possibly in possession of stolen mail, according to the Turlock Police Department. They found the suspicious person in one of the rooms and identified him as 29-year-old Salvador Arias.
Inside the room officers found multiple items pertaining to identity theft and what appeared to be stolen mail and checks. Parked outside the room was a stolen vehicle that Arias admitted to having possession of and driving.
The stolen mail and checks are still being processed, according to police, who said identified victims will be contacted.
Arias was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property.
Anyone who has any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective James Brewer at (209) 664-7331. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at TPDtipline@turlock.ca.us.
