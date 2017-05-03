Thursday evening farmers market opens at Central Park

Thursday evening strolls through the farmers market return to downtown Turlock this week with the opening of the Central Park Evening Market.
Its debut double’s Turlock’s farmers market options. The Turlock Certified Farmers Market runs Saturday mornings at the Turlock Fairgrounds, starting its season April 22.
At the Thursday market run by Valeria Jimenez, nearly 30 vendors will be open 5-8 p.m. each Thursday through the end of September, offering local produce, artisanal foods and handmade creations. Live music and children’s activities will be part of each week’s fare.
Downtown businesses will join in with an “Experience Turlock” with extended business hours to entice market shoppers.
Buy a $5 wristband to partake in specials and discounts at participating businesses during the evening market, including free chips and salsa at La Mo, $1 off a house beer at the Dust Bowl and 10 percent off anything at Glitz. Maps to the deals will be available.
Wristband proceeds will be donated to a featured nonprofit, notes a city of Turlock statement on the opening.
Jimenez is employed by Peter Cipponeri’s Golden State Farmers Market that had a short season on Saturday mornings downtown in 2016. The Thursday market uses the Golden State contract, awarded the Main Street space over the long-established local farmers market after months of intense Turlock City Council meetings. The Turlock Certified Farmers Market is in its second season at the fairgrounds, where it has expanded.
In announcing plans for the Thursday evening time slot, Jimenez the market will “celebrate everything local,” including plans to give California State University, Stanislaus students a graduation send-off and a fall welcome back.
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
