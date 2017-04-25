Turlock

April 25, 2017 1:44 PM

Turlock to plant 10 cedars at Osborn school in honor of Arbor Day

By Nan Austin

naustin@modbee.com

TURLOCK

The city of Turlock will host its annual Arbor Day tree-planting event at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Osborn Dual-Language Immersion Academy in west Turlock. Wednesdays are minimum days for Turlock schools.

Vice Mayor Bill DeHart will join with kids from the After School Education and Safety Program to plant 10 deodar cedar trees. Osborn is one of Turlock Unified’s oldest campuses, sitting in the crook of the L-shaped historic cemetery at West Main Street and Soderquist Avenue.

“Planting trees with the children of Turlock is part of our community’s tradition to celebrate Arbor Day,” DeHart said. “We encourage everyone to plant a tree to celebrate Turlock as a Tree City USA and to join both myself and the students from Osborn school in this tree-planting tradition.”

Turlock has kept its Tree City USA designation for 26 years. For more information, contact the Turlock Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities Department at 209-668-5594, ext. 4409.

Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Turlock firefighters rescue kittens after fire

Turlock firefighters rescue kittens after fire 1:30

Turlock firefighters rescue kittens after fire
New Turlock fire chief gets sworn in, pinned 1:11

New Turlock fire chief gets sworn in, pinned
City of Turlock gets all aboard to help child’s wish come true 1:39

City of Turlock gets all aboard to help child’s wish come true

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos