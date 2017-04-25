Turlock to plant 10 cedars at Osborn school in honor of Arbor Day

The city of Turlock will host its annual Arbor Day tree-planting event at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Osborn Dual-Language Immersion Academy in west Turlock. Wednesdays are minimum days for Turlock schools.
Vice Mayor Bill DeHart will join with kids from the After School Education and Safety Program to plant 10 deodar cedar trees. Osborn is one of Turlock Unified’s oldest campuses, sitting in the crook of the L-shaped historic cemetery at West Main Street and Soderquist Avenue.
“Planting trees with the children of Turlock is part of our community’s tradition to celebrate Arbor Day,” DeHart said. “We encourage everyone to plant a tree to celebrate Turlock as a Tree City USA and to join both myself and the students from Osborn school in this tree-planting tradition.”
Turlock has kept its Tree City USA designation for 26 years. For more information, contact the Turlock Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities Department at 209-668-5594, ext. 4409.
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
