Turlock

April 25, 2017 8:01 AM

Pickup fire closes Highway 99 off-ramp in Turlock Monday afternoon

By Nan Austin

naustin@modbee.com

TURLOCK

A white pickup truck burned to a smoldering hulk Monday afternoon on the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Lander Avenue in south Turlock.

Just after 3 p.m. the Turlock Fire Department responded to a full-involved vehicle fire, notes a TFD release. Responding engines were able to extinguish the fire and prevented it from spreading into the surrounding vegetation. The cause is still being investigated.

No injuries were reported. The southbound off-ramp was closed for a period of time as emergency crews worked.

