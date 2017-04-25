Pickup fire closes Highway 99 off-ramp in Turlock Monday afternoon

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:04 Dramatic truck fire in Turlock Pause 1:12 Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:30 Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 1:32 Can Modesto world religions course reduce bullying 0:14 Modesto-area white supremacist caught on video punching woman at Berkeley rally 1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short) 4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long) 0:37 Turlock Certified Farmers Market opens 3:38 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: MMC baseball race Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Turlock Fire Department responded to a fully-involved vehicle fire on the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Lander Avenue on Monday around 3 p.m. Firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire and prevented it from spreading into the surrounding vegetation. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Turlock Fire Department