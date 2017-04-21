Turlock Fire union seeks Pink Helmet nominees for Emanuel Night Out

Turlock Firefighters Local 2434 is taking nominations for the union’s Pink Helmet Award, presented to someone whose life has been touched by cancer and part of the Emanuel Cancer Center’s Women’s Cancer Awareness Night Out this fall.
Nominees must represent the characteristics of a firefighter: compassion, bravery, honesty, commitment and courage, and be residents of Stanislaus or Merced counties. Find and submit nomination forms at www.turlockfirefighters.org through Sept. 25.
“Our 2014 recipient was Jill Norman, a breast cancer survivor, cancer advocate, teacher, and triathlon champion from Turlock,” said Kevin Tidwell, TFD presenter at last year’s event. “We had a very difficult time selecting just one, because the truth is, every one of the nominations exhibited the characteristics of courage, bravery and commitment.”
Emanuel Cancer Center’s annual Women’s Cancer Awareness Night Out will be Oct. 16 and will feature Amy Robach, news reporter for “Good Morning America,” and the traditional survivors procession.
Robach was diagnosed with breast cancer after getting a mammogram in New York City’s Times Square for a segment on “Good Morning America.” At 40 and with no cancer history in her family, Robach thought she was years away from needing to begin regular breast-cancer screenings.
Robach underwent a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. She will share her story at the event, to be held at at Monte Vista Chapel in Turlock.
Find more about the night at https://emanuelmedicalcenter.org/cancer. The free tickets can be reserved beginning Sept. 16 at 6 a.m.
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
