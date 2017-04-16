Stan State Day of Remembrance speakers see parallels of 1941, today

At the Day of Remembrance, speakers shared the pain of a largely hidden piece of U.S. history with a new generation, warning it could happen again.
Thursday’s ceremony at California State University, Stanislaus, marked 75 years since Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, authorizing detainment of Japanese Americans, many of them from the San Joaquin Valley.
“They (students) need to know the importance of that executive order – and the power to do that kind of thing still exists,” said Leroy Morishita, the president of California State University, East Bay.
Morishita’s parents, who lived near Fresno, were sent to the camps. A neighbor stepped in to save their land, but their home was burned to the ground. They told their children very little about that time, he said, and too many do not even know the mass incarceration happened. “Things get erased,” he said.
Executive Order 9066 was signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on Feb. 19, 1942, following the attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941.
The Day of Remembrance was one the events held at the university around Stanislaus State President Ellen Junn’s inauguration. Pride Week begins Monday, followed by Earth Day April 22, and the dedication of the Peace Pole created by Stanislaus State students April 27.
“We hope America will take lessons from that dark period in our history,” Junn said. The tribute seemed especially fitting, she noted, because the Turlock Fairgrounds, the first campus of Stanislaus State, in 1942 served as a local detention center for families of Japanese descent.
115,000 Estimated number of citizens and legal residents of Japanese ancestry incarcerated starting in 1942. The last internment camp was closed by the end of 1945.
Sherman Kishi, now 91 and living across the street from where he was born, told of being a 16-year-old at Livingston High when Pearl Harbor was bombed. A school athlete and junior class president, Kishi’s life was upended that day.
His family was sent to the Merced Fairgrounds detention center, and from there to a camp in the Arizona desert, surrounded by barbed wire and gun towers facing in. He signed up to serve as a translator, working through the war with the Army Intelligence Services.
“What we hope is people take these lessons,” Kishi said later, drawing parallels between the racism and politicized fury of his day and today.
“Similar things are happening now, and hopefully they get known,” he said. “These things are happening, and they are not right!”
Student Elizabeth Zafra stopped Kishi after his speech and asked him to pose for a picture with her. Samantha Wilkinson, standing nearby, said she was impressed by the ceremony, but would have like to see more of her fellow students come.
“A lot of people don’t know about the Japanese. There were only three sentences about it in my history book,” said Wilkinson, whose grandparents were sent to the camps as children.
Junn, born and raised in the Midwest, said there was no mention of the Japanese internment in her textbooks.
“We can learn from these lessons of history,” she said.
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
