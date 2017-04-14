Police close Turlock streets in apparent assault, search for suspect

Police shut down streets off West Main Street in Turlock on Friday night after an apparent assault and search for a suspect.
Officers closed at least Radio and Davis streets at West Main. There were several police cars with their lights flashing and officers at the scene. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department assisted.
Turlock’s watch commanders did not respond to requests for comment, and there was no official word at the scene.
But a man at Wholesale Tire and Wheels said police asked him to reopen his business so they could conduct a search. He said he had heard from one of his employees that there had been a shooting. But at a nearby convenience store, one customer said there had been a stabbing.
And one officer at the scene — when asked by a woman concerned about a family member who lives on Radio — said police were conducting a search and nodded his head when asked whether an assault had occurred.
Kevin Valine: 209-578-2316
Comments