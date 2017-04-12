Turlock city manager Gary Hampton will retire Aug. 31

City Manager Gary Hampton announced Tuesday night that he will retire as of Aug. 31.
Hampton, who had held the post since March 2016, made the announcement at a Turlock City Council meeting.
He will end a nearly 35-year career that included police chief, fire chief, interim city manager and other duties for Turlock at various times from 2006 to 2011. His resume also lists police chief in Oakdale and public safety director in Tracy.
“The entire council would love it if Gary was staying longer, but we respect his decision,” Mayor Gary Soiseth said in a news release. “In just a short time, he got the city where we needed to be.”
Hampton took a leave earlier this year for an unspecified medical issue. City Attorney Phaedra Norton filled in for him.
The council plans to meet in closed session next Tuesday to discuss the process for appointing a new city manager.
