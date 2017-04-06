He walked out of the Carnegie Center with a $10,000 bust. A week later, he turned himself in.

The bronze bust of Andrew Carnegie is back safely in its Turlock home.
A week ago, a 21-year-old Turlock man apparently walked into the Carnegie Arts Center during business hours and walked out with the bust valued at $10,000, according to Sgt. Neil Cervenka of the Turlock Police Department.
On Thursday, the Turlock Police Department posted a Crime Stoppers flier showing the suspect with the bust in hand.
Hours later, Brian Chavez walked into the police department and turned himself in with the statue unharmed, Cervenka said.
He was arrested on charges of commercial burglary and grand theft.
Carnegie was a steel magnate and philanthropist who built more than 1,600 libraries across the United States.
