The Vista student housing rises across from Stanislaus State

Construction of a four-story student housing complex is heading into the home stretch across the street from California State University, Stanislaus.
The last dabs of paint will be dry on the first of three buildings sometime in May. The other two structures will have final inspections over the summer. Move-in day will be the third week of August, said Courtney Jurasko, general manager of The Vista.
The 660-bed complex offers Turlock’s first private dorms. Bedrooms, all with private bathrooms, are rented in two-, three- or four-bedroom units, each with a full kitchen and living room common area. A few are two-bed bedrooms. Studios have filled for 2017-18, Jurasko said.
The Vista rents were intended to be roughly comparable to the university’s traditional on-campus dorms, owners said in presenting plans to the city. A key difference is meal plans, which The Vista does not offer but are required to live in on-campus housing.
Basic rent for a Vista bed-bath combination in the four-unit suites – the cheapest – is $550 per month, with prices rising by unit size into the $900 range. On-campus dorms have rents of around $700-$875, plus a required meal plan of about $110 to $400 a month, depending on number of meals. Jurasko noted financial aid for housing can be used for Vista rent.
The complex is taking shape on an L-shaped parcel facing the university’s music and drama buildings. The nearly 10-acre property wraps behind the Rite Aid shopping center and extends to Crowell Road. Security fencing with key-card entry will surround the property, which will have after-hours “courtesy patrols” and 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
The units rent fully furnished with seating and flat-screen TV in the living room, a washer-dryer and full kitchen, with full-size refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Water, garbage, cable, gas and Internet service are included, as is electricity up to limit called a green cap, notes its website, www.vistaturlock.com. A monthly cleaning of the common areas and bathrooms will be available for an estimated $20-$30 a month, Jurasko said.
In the center of the complex will be recreational facilities, including a pool, club house, 24-hour fitness center, volleyball and basketball courts, barbecues and outdoor seating. Residents can stop in at a cyber cafe-style computer lab with free printing. Student employees called community assistants will be arranging social events.
A mix of students from the Turlock university, Modesto Junior College and UC Merced have half-filled the buildings for 2017-18, Jurasko said. Those without suitemates will be matched by renter preferences, typically in single-gender groupings.
Some 600 parking spaces will be open for tenants, but Jurasko said having the university or public transit so readily available is a selling point. City buses, which Stan State students get free passes to, will connect residents with the Turlock Transit Center and regional routes. Each floor’s elevator lobby includes bicycle parking.
A tour of the still-rough interior showed a mix of angled and square floor plans, all with large windows. Many rooms overlook what will be landscaped courtyards. Views from the upper levels soar over a largely one-story panorama of Turlock.
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
