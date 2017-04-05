Stan State offers weekday pool hours for grown-ups

For the first time in recent memory the California State University, Stanislaus pool has opened for adult community use. Times work around college classes and swimmers must register and pay a fee.
Fees are $7.50 for a single session, $25 for a weeklong pass or $60 per month. Swim hours are weekdays 6-7:30 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., and 5:30-7:30 p.m., excluding campus holidays. Those hours may change for the summer. Swimmers must be 18 years of age. See details at www.csustan.edu/aquatics.
Stanislaus State’s new Aquatics Center is closest to the Geer Road entrance to the Turlock campus, just east of the Fitzpatrick Arena gym. More than 15 years ago, adults and alumni were able to swim through a master’s program, and a community swim team briefly used the facility.
The pool has 12 25-yard swim lanes plus a shallow fitness and rehabilitation area and a zero point entry ramp for wheelchairs. The depth of the dive well is 14 feet. Water temperature will be kept at 81-84 degrees, with some variation due to air temperature. There is no sauna or therapy pool.
Turlock Mayor Gary Soiseth hailed the pool’s March 15 opening as an example of increased community-campus collaboration under Stan State President Ellen Junn.
“Because our public pools get used extensively in the summer months, this will be an important addition to the Turlock High, Pitman High, and Columbia Park pools,” Soiseth said.
City pools will open in June with no registration needed. Visitors pay at entry: $2 for adults and $1 for kids up through age 17.
Columbia Pool, in the 500 block of Columbia Avenue in west Turlock, will open June 10. The pools at Turlock High, in east Turlock, and Pitman High, in the north end of town, will be open to the public June 12-July 20. All three pools will be open 12:30-2:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Columbia Pool will also be open 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, the Turlock Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities Department said Wednesday.
