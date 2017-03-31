Turlock library writing its next chapter

Plans are moving forward to bring the Turlock Public Library into this century, possibly doubling its space and definitely updating its layout.
“It’s high time, really. The community is so excited about this,” said Stanislaus County Librarian Diane McDonnell. “We’ve changed our services, but not the physical space.”
Nearly 50 community members, library staff and architects met March 25 for what organizers called a visioning meeting. The next meeting will be in roughly two months, McDonnell said, once county planners have at least a first draft of a funding plan and some thoughts on layout to help guide discussions
“This was the kickoff for the project,” she said, estimating a rough time frame of two years until building would be underway.
The library, set in a large, shady park, opened around 1968 and has had few updates aside from adding computers around the reference desk. Since it opened, filled with a treasure trove of printed books, atlases and reference books, library services have expanded to offer ebooks, online databases, digital magazines, foreign language training, audiobooks and online movies and TV series.
The Minaret Avenue location is ideal, community members said, midway between Turlock High and downtown Turlock in an older section of town. It shares a parking lot with the city senior citizens center, and until recently had its own Turlock Transit bus stop.
Adding parking, necessary to expand the 10,000-square-foot building, was expected to be a major obstacle, McDonnell said. But with input of architects David Crotty and Alan Bright of HOK at the visioningeeting, she said, “I think that hurdle’s been crossed.”
With more space, the library hopes to add a community room, more study rooms, a teen area and a more contained children’s library area. A so-called maker space might have robotic supplies, a 3-D printer or sewing machines. More innovative technologies are on the wish list, she added. Friends of the Turlock Library has established a library expansion fund to help buy those extras.
The vision, arrived at after much discussion, is: The Turlock Library – connecting us with our community and the world.
“It’s incredibly important to have a place where everyone can come together,” McDonnell said. Besides the community connections, attendees talked about how technology can connect Turlock residents with the wider world.
“It is definitely the center of the community,” McDonnell said, “and it needs to grow with the community.”
