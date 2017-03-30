Children injured in Turlock crash remain hospitalized

Little additional information was available Thursday afternoon on the Turlock crash that seriously hurt two small girls and their mother a day earlier.
The only thing certain was that the girls remained hospitalized. The children – one reportedly 13 months old, the other 4 years old – were airlifted to Valley Children’s Healthcare in Madera and UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. Their mother was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
A UC Davis Medical Center spokesman could report only that the child taken there was in critical condition. A condition report from Valley Children’s was not available Thursday afternoon. Neither was it known which child was taken where.
Turlock police and fire authorities have not released names of those involved in the crash, so information on the condition of the girls’ mother was not available.
The crash occurred just after noon Wednesday at the intersection of North Golden State Boulevard and Hawkeye Avenue. The girls were in child safety seats in an Acura sedan with their mother when it collided with a Volvo sedan in the intersection, police said. Those vehicles then continued moving and hit a Toyota pickup that was stopped on Golden State at the intersection.
The driver of the Volvo refused medical treatment, and the pickup driver said he was not injured at all.
The crash remains under investigation and police have not said which driver is believed to be at fault.
Comments