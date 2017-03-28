Turlock man charged with kidnapping, assaulting girlfriend

A Turlock man appeared in Stanislaus County Court on Tuesday on charges including kidnapping for an incident in which he allegedly forced his girlfriend from a bar in a headlock.
The incident took place early Sunday morning at the Red Brick Bar & Grill on South Broadway Street, said Sgt. Neil Cervenka. The couple was involved in a verbal dispute and the suspect allegedly forced his girlfriend from the bar in a headlock then drove her to his home in the 100 block of Hedstrom Road.
Cervenka said the suspect assaulted his girlfriend and wouldn’t let her leave. At one point the victim texted a friend about what was happening and the friend called police.
Cervenka said officers could hear yelling when they approached the home. Officers arrested Naramish Ator Karam, 37, on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment and domestic battery.
The victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment, Cervenka said.
Police are looking for any witnesses who might have been at the bar when the incident began. They are asked to call Officer Adam Anguiano at 209-668-5550.
