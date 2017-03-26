Turlock to hold Vietnam vets ceremony Wednesday

Tie yellow ribbons around the historic cannon in Central Park as part of a Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday in downtown Turlock.
Vietnam vets and community members are invited to participate. More than 9 million veterans served from 1964-75, the most active years of the Vietnam war, an involvement that began in 1955.
An estimated 7 million are still living and, according to www.uswings.com, as a group make more, work more and commit fewer crimes than non-vets of the same age. Only one-half of 1 percent of Vietnam vets have been jailed for crimes.
“I’m honored to partner with our local veterans organizations to pay honor and tribute to these heroes of the Vietnam War,” commented Mayor Gary Soiseth. “I hope the Turlock community will join me at the cannon to tie a yellow ribbon on the fence to show our veterans how much our city is grateful for their service to our country.”
The theme hails from a hit song of 1973, the year the last U.S. troops were withdrawn after 18 years of fighting in the region. “Tie a Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Old Oak Tree,” sung by Tony Orlando and Dawn, was the story of a prisoner returning from jail, wondering if his love will welcome him back.
Yellow ribbons showed up around the nation in 1981 as a welcome home to the U.S. hostages after 444 days in captivity in Iran, according to www.history.com. The Yellow Ribbon Program under the GI Bill pays college tuition and fees for veterans.
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
