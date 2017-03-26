Film recalls Turlock drive to build Donnelly Park play place

For all the kids who have hung, slid, climbed or swung in the Donnelly Park play park, for all the grown-ups who built it, and all whose ideas shaped it, Brian Zarka has a film for you.
The story of the community effort and imagination behind the woodsy, whimsical structure inspired Zarka to create a documentary, “The Builds: Discovering We Can.” The roughly 20-minute film premieres April 6 at the Carnegie Arts Center.
“The real treasure of that whole process was not just the wooden structure, but strangers and neighbors coming together,” Zarka said, walking through the shady play area on a crowded Sunday afternoon this month. “I love that the community came together to do this.”
The Turlock Children’s Play Park took 5 miles of lumber, including 65 35-foot wooden posts.
The play area, split into young and very young sections, has the customary swings and slides. But its real appeal comes from its clamber-friendly paths through a maze of mini house shapes using steps, ramps, elevated paths, a rope bridge, overhead rings, a chain step net and, for a quick exit, fireman poles.
The Turlock Children’s Play Park was built by 2,400 volunteers over five days of spring break in 1998, paid for entirely with donations. The design by Leathers & Associates compiled ideas from classroom drawings collected around Turlock.
Zarka’s favorite spot is a tire swing tucked away in a nook. “No one would ever see that except a kid,” he said, watching youngsters sitting on it, chatting away.
A 10-year-old girl inspired the project, and kid-power was why it worked, said Patterson parks director Juliene Flanders, then with the city of Turlock.
“Having a child kick this off, point to this need in the community, was the right thing at the right time. It wasn’t an adult saying, ‘Hey, we need money,’ ” Flanders said Friday. “It was a way to get a beautiful facility, and to get the community involved.”
Flanders said she would like to take the video to a national conference in the coming year to inspire other cities. “It may be a little trickier with compliance rules now, but I don’t know of any city that would turn it down,” she said.
More than 650 tiles, sold for $25 each, were decorated by kids with painting sessions and firing organized by volunteers.
The community came together in a show of what is best in small town living. City leaders got city hall on board. Turlock Irrigation District brought over an auger to dig the post holes. A local restaurant provided food for the volunteers. Teachers off for spring break created a children’s area. The Sears franchise owner provided boxes of tools for the build, selling them afterward at a discount and donating the proceeds. A dentist donated teeth whitening. Families bought and decorated tiles for the park as a fundraiser.
Augusta Bates, daughter of former Turlock Mayor Brad Bates, provided what a paper at the time called “sparkplug leadership” after deciding the city needed a cool play park like Oakdale had.
“She said, ‘If you were the mayor, how come we have to drive 30 minutes to another town to play in a nice playground?’ Well I realized, I may have been mayor for two terms, but in the eyes of my 10-year-old daughter, this was a fail,” Brad Bates says in the film.
$75,000 The total cost of the project, which benefited from free labor donated by construction crews as well as backyard enthusiasts. The Turlock community raised $90,000. The estimated value of the park at the time was $350,000.
Raising the money and getting folks involved sent the bespectacled young lady marching to the podium 20-plus times to give speeches to civic groups. Now working in human resources in Southern California, Augusta Bates says in the film the experience taught her to step up and make things happen.
“This idea of a kitchen table and just real conversation – it’s not liking a Facebook post. It’s that real face-to-face time and just encouraging each other about, about life and what we want to do with it,” she says
Smiles for Tiles: Local dentist Robert McCulla raised $5,000 for the park by giving away teeth whitening services to anyone who donated $150 to the play park.
The 20-minute film, which will be available to watch without charge after the premiere, is his gift to himself as well as the community, said Zarka, a commercial videographer with El Nido Productions. “It’s been good for me to work on this,” he said.
The film splices together comments, facts and inspiring stories from present-day interviews with digital views of the park and 1998 snapshots and video footage – all interspersed with upbeat music. Zarka’s 10-year-old niece, Elise Swain, narrates.
“We’re living in a time when a lot of people have fallen into discouragement. I have friends who are angry, depressed, hopeless. I want to ask them – ‘Are you taking part (doing something), or are you just watching the news?’ ” Zarka said.
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
IF YOU GO
WHAT: “The Builds: Discovering We Can,” a documentary on creating the Turlock Children’s Play Park at Donnelly Park
WHEN: 6-8 p.m. April 6, with screenings at 6:20 and 7 p.m.
WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway Ave., Turlock
INFO: Free event will include premiere of the documentary, which will be available afterward at www.elnidoproductions.com/builds. A wine and cheese reception sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Turlock is included.
