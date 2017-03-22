Turlock mayor sees better days, smoother roads, lots of flags ahead

In his State of the City address, Turlock’s mayor took a victory lap for the heavy lifts of his first two years, laying out goals for 2017 to continue the work and new initiatives around building community.
“Our priorities for 2017 are simple: Continue to invest in our infrastructure that leads to reliable drinking water and stable roads. Continue to invest in our communities, with stronger public safety and public works projects. And continue to invest in our youth, the exact residents that we are investing for,” Mayor Gary Soiseth said Wednesday.
The annual speech kicked off with a presentation of the flags by the Police & Fire Color Guard and the national anthem sung a cappella by Turlock High student Makenna Boutelle.
One thousand flags are in Soiseth’s vision for the city, with a proposal to put $5,000 in seed money toward raising Old Glory’s profile. The initiative would create flag corridors along a portion of Canal Drive and the retail area of Countryside Drive, and boost participation of Main Street merchants in the summer flag program. The mayor also proposed putting banners of the estimated 60 service members from Turlock along Countryside Drive, one of Turlock’s heaviest traveled thoroughfares.
Roads also figure in 2017 plans, thanks to the passage in November of Measure L. Soiseth predicted Turlock will be the first to break ground on a major Measure L street renovation. Community meetings about how best to realign West Main Street last year will turn to action this year, he said, with an anticipated start by Aug. 1.
Other traffic arteries on the list for Measure L funds are East Avenue, Geer Road and Golden State Boulevard. The city has decided to use the bulk of its road tax proceeds for large projects rather than a flurry of slurry seals.
Literally every drop of water in Turlock is used and reused and reused. Gary Soiseth
Residential streets, however, also need repair. Newer areas have street assessments set up when they were built, which pay for maintenance of their roads. Soiseth said older areas will be given the option to create similar self-taxing districts, which would require a neighborhood vote.
“This small step will revolutionize our local roadways and will empower neighborhood communities to directly control the fate of the roads just outside their doorstep,” he said.
The mayor’s Million Acts of Kindness initiative, starting last year, will continue with a Refugee Civics Day at city hall on April 8, arranged with the International Rescue Committee. The day will include meetings with government leaders and information about their rights in America.
“They will know that their city embraces them and stands behind them as they become productive members of our society,” he said.
Soiseth billed his speech as a tribute to public safety, and the podium was flanked by Police Chief Nino Amirfar, Fire Chief Robert Talloni, and the firefighter and police officer of the year. “Our men and women in uniform are the best of the best. They fight hard every day to make sure we are safe,” he said, announcing the addition of red and blue lines, signifying the sacrifices of fire and police, to run along the Joe Gallison Pathway along Canal Drive near Turlock High School.
Community policing is moving to the next level, the mayor said, with the hiring of a crime analyst to predict as well as respond to escalating problems. Amirfar has also started a program of visiting homes for face-to-face discussions of neighborhood concerns, called the Community Outreach Response and Engagement team.
“We have a renewed dedication to making our police force proactive against crime, not simply reactive,” Soiseth said.
We have a renewed dedication to making our police force proactive against crime, not simply reactive. Gary Soiseth
The fire department over the last year added an operations officer and commissioned two new fire engines. One of the new engines was on display outside, but is not yet ready to be deployed, said fire Operations Chief Gary Carlson.
The second engine, still being outfitted, was necessary because one of the department’s newer engines kept breaking down. Engine 32, Soiseth said, “was for all intents and purposes a lemon commercial vehicle.” There is, he found out, no “lemon law” for commercial vehicles, and he is working with Rep. Jeff Denham to write a federal bill to allow cities to pursue the full cost of commercial vehicle replacement.
“It is my goal to never have a city endure the struggle and cost that we did with Engine 32,” he said. The fire department also got new nozzles, is building a fire training structure and adding firefighter safety gear. The next focus will be staffing the city’s ladder truck, held up by recession-era cuts but potentially do-able using a more creative approach, Soiseth said.
The ladder truck, visible through the windows of the Carnegie Arts Center holding high a massive flag, has gained importance with construction of a four-story, 600-room, complex of private dorms nearing completion across from California State University, Stanislaus.
Soiseth also pointed to major projects undertaken his first two years. Turlock and Ceres have joined to bring surface water from the Tuolumne River into the Turlock water system, now completely dependent on dropping groundwater supplies. The city is also moving forward to sell its treated wastewater to West Side farmers.
“Literally every drop of water in Turlock is used and reused and reused,” Soiseth said, adding, “We cannot be distracted by one season of rain and forget about the four seasons of dry winters that preceded it.”
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
