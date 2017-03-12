Turlock

March 12, 2017 5:30 PM

Turlock schools to study Measures N and O projects

By Nan Austin

The Turlock Unified School District board will hold a study session at 6 p.m. Monday at the district office to discuss plans for spending bond proceeds from Measures N and O.

Voters passed the school bonds in November, approving $40.8 million for elementary schools and $48 million for high schools. Both passed by more than a 2-to-1 margin.

The Bond Advisory Committee is recommending these priorities:

1. Safety and security improvements

2. Modernizations and renovations, including cafeteria upgrades

3. The Turlock High School science wing

4. Science, technology, engineering and math facilities; and technology

Missing from that list for early spending are Osborn Elementary School improvements, including traffic routing for dropoff and pickup; and career technical facilities, including the ag studies farm.

This is a planning meeting only and will not include any board action. The district is moving ahead with selling only a portion of the authorized bonds initially, totaling $27.2 million out of the $88.8 million approved with Measures N and O.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday in Room 102 of the district office (the old high school building), 1574 E. Canal Drive, Turlock.

Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin

