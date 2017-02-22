Turlock school board moving to general elections, may shrink to 5

Turlock Unified took the first steps to shift its trustee elections to even-numbered years and is weighing changing its seven-member board into a five-person panel, both a reaction to citizen apathy.
The switch to even year balloting is meant to increase voter participation and align with SB 415. Called the California Voter Participation Rights Act, it mandates the change for school, lighting, fire and other “political subdivisions” if significantly more people vote in general election years.
In Turlock, they do, attorney Michael Smith told the board Tuesday. Because there were so few contested elections since Turlock went to electing trustees by area, it was tough to pin down exact numbers, he said. But with the threat of potential lawsuits, better to err on the side of caution, he advised.
“Basically they’re saying, ‘We think it’s in the interest of the community because of greater voter participation (to switch),’ ” Smith said.
The same likely could be said for all of Stanislaus County’s 24 school districts, all but five of which hew to the county tradition of holding school board elections in odd-numbered years.
The new law takes effect in 2018, and with a 5-2 vote Turlock started down the path to hold its next election in November 2018. The two dissenting votes were by trustees Bob Weaver and Jennifer Carter, both of whom plan to step down before then. After the meeting, Carter said she is relocating for work and expects to resign from the board this summer. Weaver has said he plans to step down at the end of his four-year stint in November.
Speaking before the vote, Weaver said it was not clear the move would raise voter participation. “There are a lot of changes going on,” he said. Pointing to the lack of interest in the previous election, he asked, “Is that an anomoly (or) is that the way it’s going to be? We just don’t know yet.”
We can’t get enough people to run. Frank Lima
To avoid the expense of special elections, the anticipated vacancies should be filled by appointment until the 2018 election, Smith recommended.
Two members of the existing board were appointed in October. Lori Carlson filled the Area 2 seat whose representative moved to Oregon. Anthony Silva took the Area 7 seat that had no candidates step up to run in 2015. The district held no election in 2015, as the remaining three seats had only one candidate each. In 2013, two seats had two candidates competing. The third went unchallenged to incumbent Weaver.
“We can’t get enough people to run,” said board veteran Frank Lima, noting there are generally plenty of applicants for appointments – just not for elections. He understands, to a point, he added, “There’s nothing I like less than running for the board. I enjoy serving, but not running.”
Turlock is not alone in its lack of interested candidates, said Stanislaus County Clerk Recorder Lee Lundrigan, who runs county elections. In 2015, one or no candidates filed for seats on 15 school boards, she listed, meaning the single candidate simply took the seat without a vote or the board filled the vacancy.
The Stanislaus Union School District Area 3 attracted no candidates in the district’s first by-area election in 2014 and was filled by appointment. But the appointee moved in 2015 and the board planned to fill it in the 2015 election. But no one filed to run, and no one living in the area applied to be appointed. The board decided at the time to leave the seat vacant. It since has been filled by Gricelda Garcia.
Hughson Unified had two board vacancies this year, but has appointed trustees to fill the spots, said Superintendent Brian Beck. “I’ve found people are much more likely to participate in the appointment process versus running in an election,” Beck said Wednesday.
Patterson Joint Unified School District also split into trustee areas, all attracting at least two candidates for the 2015 election. But voter disinterest meant a tiny turnout decided the district’s leadership. Alyssa Homen won her Area 4 seat with a total of 55 votes, 1 more than the 54 votes cast for her challenger. Jose Reynoso won with 90 votes, 9 more than the other candidate for Area 5. Area 7 had a wider split, 114 to 71, seating James Leonard.
We have more representation with the seven-member board, more opportunity for discussion, more ideas in the room. The disadvantages are we tend to have difficult times finding people to run for the board positions. Barney Gordon
The switch to voting areas came after a countywide push by advocates with the Latino Roundtable, urging compliance with the California Voting Rights Act. The intent was to make it easier to elect neighborhood leaders to represent minority communities. But getting those local voices to run has stumbled in places.
By 2015, all but the tiniest of Stanislaus County districts had changed to by-area elections, carving their territory into roughly equally-populated sections.
“We try to help them draw their lines so they align as closely as possible with currently drawn district lines,” Lundrigen said. Her office tries to avoid voter pockets where two districts miss by one or two streets, leaving just a handful of homes getting a specific ballot. It drives up printing costs and tallying time, but of greater concern is it compromises their right to vote by secret ballot, she said.
The Modesto City Schools Board is going through the splitting process now. Theirs is the most complex split because the one board governs two districts, elementary schools in the city’s core and a sprawling high school territory that covers seven elementary districts.
“There’s a lot of work involved,” Lima said, recalling the initial switch to trustee areas before the 2013 election. “It’s a costly thing, too.”
The lengthy process will have to be repeated to shrink the board, if trustees move forward with doing that.
“We have more representation with the seven-member board, more opportunity for discussion, more ideas in the room. The disadvantages are we tend to have difficult times finding people to run for the board positions. So if you have five, obviously, it’s easier to find five people willing to do it than seven people willing to do it,” said board President Barney Gordon.
“Every board member here and their experiences, lifetime experiences, background experiences draw incredible insight for the rest of us on the board,” said Ken Malech, indicating he is leaning against the switch to five.
At least five more board meetings, public comment on demographer-drawn maps, a county review and a state waiver would be needed to change the voting areas, which will have to be reconfigured in any case after the 2020 Census if Turlock’s population shifts.
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
