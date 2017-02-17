Turlock High Class of ’61 benches its reunion assets

There is a new bench in front of the historic brick building where the Turlock High Class of 1961 took classes, sitting just before the old fountain, between taped-off sections of reseeded lawn.
It is a final gift by the 290 grads of 1961 to their alma mater, emptying their class account of its last $1,800 or so, said class member Jeannie (Valle) Lopes. From now on, their year will join the annual 50-Plus Turlock High reunions, put on for all alumni of a half-century or longer.
But while the formal part of the Class of 1961 is retiring, Lopes said, “We still get together and party.”
“We were definitely a party class,” added Susan (Munson) Smith, noting it was a point of pride for fellow 1961 grads.
“The girls” have a quarterly lunch, and “the boys” have a monthly lunch, said Class of ’61 members who gathered to admire the black wrought-iron bench Tuesday.
Turlock High decided the placement, fitting it into landscape improvements in front of the old THS main building. The organizing committee just asked they use it for a bench, said Larry Roberts.
The building, opened in 1920, has not been used for classes since the late 1970s. It now houses Turlock Unified School District offices, the Turlock Adult School and the Turlock Community Theatre. It was that last use that made the 56-year alumni think of a bench.
“It gives people waiting a place to sit,” said Lynda (Clark) DeGraff.
The class hopes other high school groups nearing reunion retirement will follow their lead.
“Every class has leftover money. Every high school has a wish list,” Lopes said.
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
