United Samaritans’ Turlock fundraiser has a lot of heart(s)

Ten families woke up this morning to find hearts blooming in their front lawns, gifts raising smiles across Turlock and funds for a worthy cause.
United Samaritan Foundation helpers are “spreading the love” through February as a $20 fundraiser for the foundation, which runs the Daily Bread food trucks.
“Everyone loves it,” said hearts campaign organizer Courtney Fernandes during evening deliveries Tuesday. “People are so happy. They’re like, ‘It was the best part of my day!’ and I think it really is getting people to pay it forward. Most people pass it on,” she said.
A sheet hung on the door of each decorated home suggests just that. “You are so loved!” it announces, with a space for the names of the giftees. “This valentine will remain on your lawn until this evening. Then it will be passed on to another lucky loved one.”
If the beloved would like to donate $20, they can name that lucky someone, it notes.
Many of the donors have been grandparents, with delighted youngsters waking up to discover their valentine the next morning, Fernandes said. Most of their cupid-themed deliveries are quick in-and-outs with no one noticing, but sometimes they get to share the smiles.
“Some people catch us,” she said. The first home on their route that night had.
“She was like, ‘That is so darling!’ ” Fernandes said. “Everyone has, like, a wonderful, positive reaction. I have not had a negative reaction.”
Fernandes’ Tuesday crew included two high school helpers earning community service credit, her sister Bailey Fernandes and friend Mariah Vasconcellos.
Each night’s hearts-spreading brings in $200 for the foundation. Most of the funds will go to food and gas for the ministry’s every-weekday trips around Stanislaus County; some will go to the business of running the nonprofit, Courtney Fernandes said.
USF supplies free lunches five days a week at 14 stops in Turlock and a number of locations in Keyes, Ceres, Hughson, Waterford, Denair, Hickman, Empire and Modesto.
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
HEARTS HERE
The United Samaritans Foundation fundraiser will run through February. Cost is $20. Find information and sign up at http://unitedsamaritans.org/spreading-the-love, or call 209-668-4853.
Comments