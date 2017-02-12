Man hospitalized after Turlock kitchen fire

Firefighters pulled a disoriented man from a smoke-filled home Sunday after food cooking on a stove started a kitchen fire.
The 68-year-old man was suffering from smoke inhalation. He was treated by medics at the scene and taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to a news release from the Turlock Fire Department.
The fire occurred about 12:20 p.m. at the home in the 1700 block of North Denair Avenue, a few blocks east of Geer Road. Firefighters arrived and found smoke coming out of the front of the home.
Two firefighters searched the home and found the disoriented man inside, before pulling him out of the home. The firefighters then got the kitchen fire under control and removed the burned food from the stove.
The home was then ventilated to remove a large amount of smoke throughout it. Fire Chief Robert Talloni said in the news release that the firefighters’ aggressive search of the home prevented a much more tragic outcome.
Fifteen firefighters put responded to the kitchen fire with three fire engines and a ladder truck. The cause is under investigation.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394
Comments