Last Turlock community meeting set for West Main makeover

Plans to remake West Main Street will get a public airing at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 in the council chambers at City Hall, 156 S. Broadway, Turlock.
This is the third and final community meeting planned to get public input on designs to better align and improve the Main Street corridor from Highway 99 to downtown, running from the freeway exits to Lander Avenue.
City staff used feedback from the previous two community meetings to draft some design options for the area residents and members of the community to review and again provide feedback.
From here, the plans go to the City Council for recommendations and, at a future meeting, approval.
The previous meetings gave contradictory messages, mainly around saving or replacing the aging trees outgrowing their narrow planters along the edge of the street. Few on the south side of the street survive and residents on that side of the street mostly wanted them removed to end the risks from falling branches. In the shady blocks to the north, however, neighbors wanted the genteel giants preserved.
“Over the course of two community meetings, we’ve ended up with two very different visions for West Main,” said Mayor Gary Soiseth. “It’s my hope that this last neighborhood meeting will result in a design that is a safe, efficient, and structurally sound entrance into our historic downtown. It’s crucial that we move this project forward with the input of as many residents as possible.”
The meeting is open to all. For more information, contact engineer Nathan Bray by phone at 209-668-6035, or by email at nbray@turlock.ca.us.
