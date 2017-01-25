Turlock city manager taking medical leave; city’s lawyer to fill in

City Attorney Phaedra Norton will fill the seat of City Manager Gary Hampton for the next four weeks as he recuperates from an unspecified medical procedure.
Norton will be interim city manager effective Jan. 30 through March 1, when Hampton is expected to return.
“The council and I stand united behind Ms. Norton as she leads Turlock in Mr. Hampton’s absence,” said Mayor Gary Soiseth in a statement. “She has the experience, temperament and solid judgment to move our most pressing issues forward over the next month, which will allow Mr. Hampton to focus on his health and return back to City Hall as soon as possible.”
Norton can be reached by phone at 209-668-5540 or by email at pnorton@turlock.ca.us.
