Turlock to name new police chief Tuesday

Stanislaus County’s second-largest city is getting a new police chief, five months after the last one resigned.
The Turlock City Council on Thursday voted unanimously during a closed session to allow the city manager to hire a police chief, but the name of the candidate is being withheld until next week.
City Manager Gary Hampton said he still needs to do a few things like check the candidate’s references before making the appointment official.
“I am completing due diligence pre-employment work,” Hampton said. “We need to verify information and cross the T’s and dot the I’s.”
He said the candidate’s name and biography will be made public Tuesday.
Hampton said eight finalist candidates applied, including people from within and outside of the police department. He recommended two to the council, which interviewed both during closed session. He would not say whether the two candidates were internal or external.
The council is expected to publicly vote to appoint the chief on Jan. 24, with a swearing in ceremony on Jan. 26.
Hampton announced Aug. 11 that Chief Rob Jackson would resign effective that day, two days after Jackson spoke at a City Council meeting about crime trends and how police would combat them.
Jackson said his departure may have appeared abrupt, but it was not. He said he became Turlock’s chief in February 2012 under a five-year contract. He said the contract called for him to meet with the city manager six months before it expired to discuss his future with the city.
Jackson said he and Hampton had been talking for about a month before he resigned. Three months later he accepted a job as chief of police in Seaside.
Capt. Nino Amirfar, a 26-year veteran of the department, has been serving as Turlock’s interim chief since Jackson’s resignation.
