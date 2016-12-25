Hundreds enjoy free Christmas lunch in Turlock

Hundreds of people enjoyed a free Christmas lunch at the Salvation Army on Sunday. A group called Turlock Together helped put it on – and welcomed people from other towns.
The 16th annual event at the Lander Avenue complex also featured photos with Santa Claus and games for children.
“This is something different,” said Maria Flores of Merced as her 1-year-old daughter, also named Maria, napped in her arms. “It’s nice of them to do this for the community.”
She had heard about the lunch from her sister, Nadia Alvarez of Turlock, and brought other family members along.
About 200 volunteers did the cooking, serving, cleanup and other tasks. The guests ate off real plates, not paper plates, and sat at tables with cloth napkins and tablecloths.
Such touches showed that this is a special event, said Maj. Debi Shrum of the Salvation Army. It is open to everyone, from the richest person in Turlock to the poorest, she said.
“We don’t want anybody to be alone on the holiday,” Shrum said. “This is a family holiday. This is a meal – to have fellowship and enjoy.”
At least 700 people were expected over the two-hour gathering. Donations covered much of the food cost for Turlock Together, which also does toy and food drives before Christmas. The menu featured turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, sweet potatoes, rolls and pumpkin pie.
It was the fifth time at the lunch for Lenny and Ida Sanchez of Atwater and their three children.
“We like to come because it’s fun and the kids like to take pictures with Santa,” Lenny Sanchez said. “Maybe next year we can come and be volunteers.”
