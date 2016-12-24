Family displaced by fire in Turlock

A fire that tore through the garage of a Turlock home on Friday displaced a family but firefighters were able to rescue their pet cat and a few reptiles.
The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of El Paseo Drive.
Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage and extending into the residence. Firefighters pulled hose lines and began a fire attack to prevent further extension into the home, then made their way to an alley to prevent exposure to a detached garage.
During a search of the home firefighters rescued a cat and several reptiles.
The fire caused major damage to the attached garage, one bedroom and a laundry room and minor damage to the rest of the home, which was deemed uninhabitable.
The American Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the family.
The Turlock Fire Department responded with four Engines, one Battalion Chief, and the Division Chief of Operations. The Ceres Fire Department and Turlock Rural Fire Department provided assistance and helped cover Turlock Fire stations.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
