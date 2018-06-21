Oakdale teacher pleads to furnishing alcohol to a minor. Will she face jail time?

The Oakdale High School teacher who hosted a party last year during which alcohol was provided to minors, including one boy who suffered alcohol poisoning, has taken a plea deal.

Leandra Spence's jury trial was scheduled to start Friday but she instead pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of furnishing alcohol to a minor. She had been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, which carried a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

Deputy District Attorney Robert Himelblau said Spence is expected to be sentenced to 100 hours of community service and three years of probation during her next court hearing in August.

The mother of the 16-year-old boy who was found passed out at Spence's Escalon home during the party in January 2017 is expected to give a victim impact statement at the hearing. Sherry Fenn and her son recently filed a lawsuit against the Oakdale Joint Unified School District, Spence and Pete Corwin, who is identified in the civil lawsuit as another resident of the Lemon Avenue home where the party occurred.

Spence was working as a special education teacher at Oakdale High and was a faculty adviser for the school's rodeo club when the party occurred. She was put on paid administrative leave following her arrest and remained an employee as of March when the lawsuit was filed, but an official from the school district would not say Thursday whether her employment status had changed as a result of the plea deal.