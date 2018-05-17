CHP investigating fatal crash south of Oakdale

Officers from the California Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Thursday morning on the Oakdale-Waterford Highway.
Crews from the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District responded to the scene, located on the Oakdale-Waterford Highway near Alvarado Road, at around 3 a.m.
The vehicle was broken into two and the person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Tweet from the fire protection district public information officer.
The person had been ejected from the vehicle, the Tweet said.
There was no indication of the gender of the victim or any further details of the crash.
We'll have more on this story as soon as information becomes available.
