Police interrupt Oakdale Unified crime. Man killed at another education site ID'd.

A burglar was caught in the act Wednesday night at the Oakdale Joint Unified School District office, police reported.
Shortly before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding at the office, 168 S. Third Ave. They found two window screens removed and broken glass on the ground.
Officers confronted Oakdale resident Jason McCaskey, 34, walking through a breezeway from behind the building. He was arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on suspicion of attempted burglary, vandalism and trespassing.
The incident was the second time this week an educational facility in Oakdale was the target of crime.
Monday morning, a 44-year-old man was electrocuted outside the Stanislaus Culinary Arts Institute while apparently tampering with the building’s electrical connections.
The incident occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. Oakdale police said the man was found dead on the ground near the electrical box that powers the school.
The Stanislaus County Coroner's Office on Thursday identified the man as Sean Millard, a Modesto resident.
The Superior Court case index shows he was out of custody on his own recognizance while facing misdemeanor charges including possession of drugs and paraphernalia and trespassing/interfering with business operations.
