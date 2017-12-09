Man climbs atop historic Oakdale clock building, three-hour standoff ensues

Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized

Here is surveillance video from the Oakdale Police Department of a burglary that took place in the early morning hours Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, at the Juicy Jayz smoke shop in Oakdale, Calif. Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspects. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Oakdale Police Department Officer Sam Gallego or Donald Stilwell at (209) 847-2231. (Oakdale Police Department)