Man arrested near post office. What he planned to mail put him in jail, police say.

A traffic stop near the post office in Oakdale on Friday afternoon led to the seizure of 10 grams of black tar heroin investigators believe the suspect had planned to mail.
The suspect’s vehicle was pulled over on California Avenue near the post office for registration violation at about 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to an Oakdale Police Department press release.
The driver, 40-year-old Brian Bockert, was found to be on probation out of Tuolumne County for prior sales of narcotics. Bockert was searched per the terms of his probation and found to be in possession of approximately 10 grams of black tar heroin that was inside a package.
Evidence found in the vehicle indicates Bockert may have been preparing to ship the narcotics to another person through the mail, according to the press release.
Bockert was arrested on suspicion of narcotics sales and distribution and probation violation.
Oakdale Police encourage those with information on illegal drug activity to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.
