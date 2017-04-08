Driver killed in Oakdale crash identified as Modesto woman

0:55 Woman killed in crash on Highway 108/120 in Oakdale Pause

0:54 Homicide in southwest Modesto

3:31 Human Trafficking Survivor Pursues Her Dreams

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:54 Family speaks of hit and run victim

0:38 Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs'

0:44 Jerry Brown defends local projects in road repair deal

0:26 Folsom zoo mountain lions get friendly with snowman