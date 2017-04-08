Driver killed in Oakdale crash identified as Modesto woman

The woman killed in a crash on Highway 120/108 in Oakdale on Friday afternoon was identified as a 47-year-old Modesto woman.
Christene Busser was driving a Ford Mustang west on the highway when she collided with an eastbound big rig near Stearns Road, according to Oakdale Police spokeswoman Janeen Yates. A pickup also was involved in the crash.
Yates said it was not clear how the accident occurred – whether somebody drifted into another lane, someone was attempting to turn onto Stearns Road or if someone was rear-ended and pushed into another lane.
Busser died at the scene. The drivers of the pickup and the big rig suffered minor injuries.
The California Highway Patrol is assisting Oakdale Police in investigating the cause of the collision, including whether drugs or alcohol were a factor. The highway was closed for several hours during the investigation.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
