The dog put itself out – onto the roof of a 2-story home, where it got stuck

Rescuing cats from trees? That’s old hat.
Firefighters with the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District faced a different challenge when responding to a request from the Oakdale Police Department for a ladder assist on Wednesday evening.
Ladder requests aren’t uncommon, Battalion Chief Kevin Wise said, and typically mean police are trying to locate a suspect or evidence on a roof.
But when Wise, who was in the neighborhood of the location – the 2700 block of Mustang Drive – arrived, he saw a German shepherd standing on the roof of a two-story home.
“The homeowners were gone and had left a second-story window open, but it had a screen,” Wise said of the roughly 7:15 p.m. incident. “The dog jumped right through the middle of it and made a hole in the screen.”
And then, apparently, the dog had no interest in going back in – or perhaps couldn’t figure it out.
The pooch’s plight drew out lots of neighbors, and one gave firefighters a bag of dog treats to lure the animal.
Stanislaus Consolidated engineer Kyle Oliveira climbed up to see the dog, which was frightened at the approach of the firefighter in turnouts and big helmet, said Capt. Josh Tucker.
“He ran up to the very top of the roof, “ Wise said, “and we just kind of lured back with the treats. He was interested but not real sure.”
Tucker said that once Oliveira took off his helmet, the dog became less skittish. Oliveira opened the window all the way, tossed some dog treats inside, then backed away. When the dog went back inside for the treats, he shut the window.
From firefighters’ arrival to dog safely back inside, the whole thing took about 10 minutes, Wise said
Typically when fire crews respond to a residence where no one is home, they’ll leave a business card and note about what happened, he said. But with all the neighbors out to watch, someone called the residents, who were about 10 minutes away and on their way home.
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
