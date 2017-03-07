Plenty of OID water for sale to neighbors, but board disputes pricing

The cost for selling irrigation water to those just outside the Oakdale Irrigation District was roundly debated at Tuesday’s board meeting and will resurface in a couple of weeks.
Last year, only one farmer adjacent to OID bought a small amount of water at $100 an acre-foot, just covering the district’s cost for delivering it, General Manager Steve Knell said. The OID board had set aside 5,000 acre-feet for such sales, and the rest was wasted.
So board chairman Steve Knell suggested offering it this year at $75 an acre-foot. And the board’s Herman Doornenbal suggested going even lower, to maybe $65.
“We want to entice growers to take our water, and at the right price, they will,” Doornenbal said. “We have so stinking much water, we really need to move it. ... And whatever water we move is water that’s not pumped out of the ground, so we’re doing our part to work on groundwater recharge.”
If we can supply water to our neighbors, they’re still our neighbors, they’re still our farmers and our friends, they’re still part of Oakdale. We should encourage them to use as much water as possible. Let’s get them off the pump.
Gary Osmundson, OID board
Board member Gary Osmundson agreed, figuring it costs farmers about $65 an acre-foot to pump groundwater. Grower Robert Longstreth noted that any unused water reverts to federal control in the fall with no payment to OID.
“Would you rather the people of Oakdale get it, or give it to the US government? Take your pick,” Longstreth said.
Board member Linda Santos said, “My position is we should not supply to out-of-district landowners for less than what it costs the district.”
Doornenbal said Knell’s estimate is based on the cost for selling water that’s been conserved – not regular surface water – and should not be used for this reckoning.
We not only have surplus water this year, we have plenty of surplus water.
Steve Knell, OID general manager
Regular Tier 1 customers pay about $3 an acre-foot, and Tier 2 – those annexed in the past few years – about $58, Knell said.
The board agreed that new buyers will need to pay upfront for half of the water they expect to use, but did not agree on the charge. That will come up in a comprehensive look at 2017 water rates in a meeting starting at 6 p.m. on March 21 at the OID office, 1205 E. F St., Oakdale.
In other business, the board learned that water deliveries should begin about March 27, and approved pay raises for some employees with step increases this year and in 2018 and 2019.
Garth Stapley: 209-578-2390
Comments