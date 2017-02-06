Oakdale

February 6, 2017 4:27 PM

Oakdale police, firefighters rescue goat stranded in tree

Bee Staff Reports

Police and animal control officers in Oakdale were called to the Stanislaus River Monday afternoon to rescue a goat.

Authorities responded to the area by River Bluff Road about 1:30 p.m. The goat was stranded in a tree along the river.

Firefighters with the Stanisluas Consolidated Fire Department also responded, department spokeswoman Carissa Higginbotham said. “A citizen had pulled the goat to the shore,” she said.

Firefighters helped get the animal up the riverbank. Authorities then took the goat to a veterinarian, who proclaimed it injury free, according to Oakdale Police.

Oakdale

