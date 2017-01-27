Sex offender arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure at Oakdale library

A sex offender who last year was convicted of indecent exposure was arrested again on the charge Thursday morning.
Oakdale police had been looking for Anthony George Wagner, 31, since Jan. 17, when a woman snapped a photo of him at the library on First Avenue. The woman told police he was walking around the parking lot with his fly down and his genitals exposed, said Sgt. Joe Johnson.
Two officers recognized Wagner as the suspect.
On Thursday morning, an officer spotted Wagner walking in the 400 block of North Fifth Avenue.
Wagner was booked with a $100,000 bail on suspicion of indecent exposure.
Wagner served 100 days in jail last year for a conviction on the same charge and was released last month, according to District Attorney’s Office spokesman John Goold.
He was ordered to register as a sex offender but is not listed on the Megan’s Law website. He was scheduled to appear in court next week for a probation hearing on that case.
