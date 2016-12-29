Children, paralyzed woman removed from Oakdale motel where drugs were found

A paralyzed woman and three children were taken into protective custody after Oakdale police found they were living in a motel room with access to drugs and drug paraphernalia.
The Oak Valley ambulance was called to the Motel 6 on East F Street for a report of a paralyzed woman in poor condition, police Sgt. Joe Carrillo said. The paramedic found the woman, in her 50s, had been left alone in a bed without care and had soiled herself.
Officer Michael Shaw noticed a large can of paint thinner sitting on the shelf, along with numerous cans of other chemicals and solvents that contain noxious fumes, Carrillo said.
While Shaw was there, the woman’s son and daughter-in-law Shane and Julie Bailey, who are her caretakers, arrived with their three children.
Shaw searched Shane Bailey and found him in possession of a hypodermic needle containing drugs.
Shaw contacted Detective Don Stilwell, who got a search warrant for the motel room, Carrillo said.
In the room, Shaw and Stilwell found numerous hypodermic syringes, some uncapped; substances believed to be methamphetamine and black tar heroin; and a shotgun. All the items were accessible to the children, ages 3, 6 and 7.
The officers also discovered that the couple were driving a stolen car.
Shane Bailey, 33, and Julie Bailey, 34, were arrested on suspicion of felony elder abuse, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony child cruelty, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a narcotic. Shane Bailey was also arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The paralyzed woman was taken to Doctors Medical Center for treatment and evaluation, and the children were released to the custody of a family member.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
