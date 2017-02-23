Doctors Medical Center CEO is promoted; workshop to focus on Crows Landing corridor

Warren Kirk has been promoted to top executive over a three-hospital network in the Northern San Joaquin Valley.
Kirk has been the chief executive officer of Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for more than five years. As the CEO of Tenet Healthcare’s Central Valley region, Kirk will oversee the operations of Doctors of Modesto, Emanuel Medical Center of Turlock and Doctors Hospital of Manteca.
“Warren is a highly experienced and accomplished hospital executive who understands the specific health care needs of the Central Valley,” Jeffrey Koury, a regional executive for Tenet, said in an announcement Wednesday.
Koury said the Central Valley is an important market for Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. Kirk is credited with leading Doctors through a period of sustained growth, with improvements in quality of care and service.
With the new executive structure, Tenet said it is poised to develop coordinated service lines and enhanced access to health care in the region.
Kirk will remain the CEO of Doctors Medical Center on Florida Avenue. Sue Micheletti, the CEO of Emanuel, and Ikenna “Ike” Mmeje, CEO of the Manteca hospital, will report to Kirk.
Tenet Healthcare is an investor-owned company that operates 80 acute care hospitals, as well as surgical hospitals and outpatient centers. The company has 130,000 employees.
Crows Landing study
Local agencies say a transportation plan is needed for the Crows Landing Road corridor, and a public workshop will be held Tuesday on creating one.
Crows Landing Road, combined with Fink Road between Highway 33 and Interstate 5, will become an important corridor for moving people and goods if a 1,500-acre logistics center develops at the former Crows Landing Navy airfield on the West Side.
Stanislaus County has plans for a logistics center, general aviation airport and business park at the former air base, several miles south of Patterson. The much-disputed West Park development, calling for a 2,900-acre industrial center, was considered for the same location before county supervisors finally rejected the project in August 2012.
The county’s newer project stays within the 1,500-acre footprint of the former airfield.
A plan for the 22-mile traffic corridor will include measures to reduce motor vehicle congestion and greenhouse gas emissions and accommodate other modes of transportation. The corridor stretches from the Crows Landing Road interchange at Highway 99 to the Fink Road connection with I-5.
The Stanislaus Council of Governments, the county, Modesto, Ceres and the state Department of Transportation will participate in the workshop, which starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the county Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Way, Modesto.
For more information, call Kendall Flint at 650-445-1201 or email kflint@rgs,ca.gov.
Ken Carlson: 209-578-2321
