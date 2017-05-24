Duarte hopes Trump’s order will ease harrowing experience against feds in court

John Duarte looks over pistachio clones at Duarte Nursery in Hughson, Calif., on Thursday, May, 7, 2015. He also owns 450 acres of land in Tehama County, which the government claims he plowed in violation of the Clean Water Act. He lost the ruling and could be required to pay as much as $2.8 million plus up to $32 million for wetlands mitigation simply for plowing his wheat field to plant a crop where wheat had be grown for decades. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com