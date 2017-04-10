Held to answer for murder, Carson case outcome will end one career or another

1:30 Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house Pause

2:17 Frank Carson attorney, others react to judge's ruling in Kauffman murder case

1:08 Bomb Squad at 14th and D streets

1:44 Dear Mr. Congressman

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:54 Homicide in southwest Modesto

1:22 Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school

7:27 Sights and sounds from the 66th Oakdale Rodeo

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized