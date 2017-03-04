Coulter keynoting at GOP dinner named for Lincoln? Honestly, Abe would be shaking his head

Ann Coulter is coming to Modesto to speak during the Stanislaus County Republican Central Committee’s Lincoln Day Dinner fundraiser in April.
Seriously? Lincoln Day? Are the movers and shakers of the local GOP really that intent on dishonoring Honest Abe?
If there is anyone who represents the antithesis of Lincoln, it’s Anti-Ann.
Lincoln earned his lofty place in history by being a great man who bore the enormous weight of America’s future. He led the nation through the darkest chapter of its history, the Civil War. He ended slavery. Winning the war saved the Union. He used self-deprecating humor to admit his human frailties and insecurities. His eloquence lives on today in his speeches and quotes.
Coulter? She’s just plain divisive, a purveyor of racism under the facade of patriotism. Or she’s just making a buck – $25,000 of them to speak in Modesto – by spewing shock-value political and social vitriol. Critics create Top 10 lists of her most obnoxious quotes, and the sad reality is that she has to be even more obnoxious the next time to continue getting attention.
That members of the local GOP club will sit there and laugh along with some of her invective will say as much about them as it does about Coulter. Yes, she merely exercises her free speech rights no differently than the hosts on, say, Comedy Central. Her bombastic and racist statements provide them with ample material for their monologues. But who needs the comedians to discredit her?
Let The Great Emancipator himself be the basis for comparison:
Lincoln said, “Do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends?”
Coulter said, “I’m a Christian first, and a mean-spirited, bigoted conservative second, and don’t you ever forget it.”
Lincoln said, “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.”
Coulter said, “If we took away women’s right to vote, we’d never have to worry about another Democratic president. It’s kind of a pipe dream. It’s a personal fantasy of mine.”
Lincoln embraced immigrants, citing the Declaration of Independence “that links the hearts of Patriotic and liberty-loving men together, that will link those patriotic hearts as long as the love of freedom exists in the minds of men throughout the world.”
Coulter trashes Mexicans: “There is a cultural acceptance of child rape in the Latino culture that doesn’t exist in even the most dysfunctional American ghettos,” as quoted by the Racism in America website. “When it comes to rape, the whole family gets involved.”
How will that resonate within a county where whites are only 43 percent of the population, and Latinos are nearly 45 percent?
She also suggested to then-candidate Donald Trump more than a year ago that he deport then-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, whose parents emigrated from India. Even Trump must know Coulter is toxic. Deport Haley, and a year before he became president? To the contrary, once he became president, he chose her to be his ambassador to the United Nations.
Lincoln said, “I would rather be a little nobody than an evil somebody.”
Coulter said, “I’m more of a man than any liberal.”
Lincoln said, “To ease another’s heartache is to forget one’s own.”
Coulter said. “I might be in favor of national health care if it required all Democrats to get their heads examined.”
And finally, Lincoln said, “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt.”
Coulter’s continued spewings simply prove Lincoln correct.
Yes, free speech allows for her brand of venom. Still, the local GOP might consider renaming the dinner if they are going to have someone of her ilk keynote it.
It promises to be the kind of event Lincoln himself would have skipped.
Jeff Jardine: 209-578-2383, @JeffJardine57
Comments