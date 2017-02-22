Some watch and wait while others wade with Tuolumne River overflowing into Airport District

2:00 Gratton 7th graders take winning Poan for Detroit to DC Pause

1:30 Salida Middle Schoolers learn physics of fast

0:43 Fire crew rescues two dogs stranded at the American Legion Hall

2:11 Flooding in Modesto's Airport District

2:05 Modesto's Seventh Street Bridge

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:02 Fatal officer-involved shooting

1:59 Tuolumne, Dry Creek views from Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

0:50 High above Modesto's Dry Creek at Tuolumne River