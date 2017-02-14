Water creates a high-stakes game on San Joaquin, Tuolumne and other N. California rivers

The stakes are high for Santiago Damien – seriously high, and real stakes.
When the floodwaters of the San Joaquin River threatened his home in 2006, he placed a fence stake in the ground to show the high-water mark, and left it there. It fell a couple of vertical feet shy of reaching the home.
When the river again overflowed its channel several hundred yards away last Friday, he placed a second stake in the ground where the water stopped. It’s about 4 feet from the other.
“And about 2 feet lower (than the 2006 stake),” he said. “(The water level) hasn’t moved since I put it in. It took about 12 hours to get here (from the main river channel).”
He hopes that is a good omen for the farm where he’s been the caretaker for nearly four decades. But with another storm due to hit Thursday and last through the weekend, he knows it could rise again.
After five years of staring at empty reservoirs and rivers that looked more like creeks, everyone seems to be watching water again. Water, overflowing rivers and levees and streams. More water than we’ve seen in a decade. The most water, perhaps, since the 1997 flood, with no guarantee there won’t be a repeat.
Watching water is no fun when it is knee-deep in your living room, garage or, as the folks at the Turlock Sportsmen’s Club are experiencing, waist-deep in their clubhouses and picnic areas. Nor is it any fun watching drama of the failed spillway at Oroville Dam, where roughly 200,000 folks downstream were forced to evacuate for fear the emergency spillway, too, would fail.
Watching water comes in many forms, always hoping for the best and planning for the worst. Less than a mile from Damien’s home, River Road is closed because it is underwater.
Meanwhile, about 15 miles to the north, where the Tuolumne River passes beneath the bridge on South Carpenter Road, a crew of Turlock Irrigation District technicians looked like they were playing with a toy boat in the river. Hardly. Guiding it with ropes from the bridge, they used an acoustic Doppler radar that shoots sound waves to measure the velocity of the water and calculate the flow.
And 40 miles upstream from that bridge, officials are closely monitoring the level of Lake Don Pedro which, Monday morning, sat about 15 inches from the top of the spillway. They plan to release as much Tuolumne River water as they can without flooding Modesto. And they hope the weekend storm is a cold one that slows the snowmelt and buys them time to make room in the reservoir for the spring runoff, Calvin Curtin, Turlock’s Irrigation District’s public information officer, said.
“We’re going to keep the river below flood stage (55 feet at west Modesto),” he said. “We’re going to bring it to 54.4 feet – bring it as close as we can get.”
Normal rainfall years have become abnormal.
“It’s feast or famine,” Curtin said.
Except that when it comes to too much water, the feast becomes a beast. While New Melones Reservoir a few miles away sits just over half-full, a storm warmer than expected at the higher elevations could speed up the snowmelt and put serious pressure on Don Pedro, which is at 98 percent of capacity. That could force officials to open its spillway for only the second time ever, once again sending water down the channel it carved when it wiped out Bonds Flat Road below the spillway and inundated parts of the Valley nearly to Tracy in 1997.
It flooded trailer and RV parks, displacing many people who could not afford to live anywhere else, as often is the case in these disasters. As The Bee reported Monday, that already has happened at one RV park and other establishments along the San Joaquin River, with the spring snow runoff yet to come.
Which means our water watching isn’t close to being over. In fact, south county resident Damien will tell you, it’s a stakeout.
Jeff Jardine: 209-578-2383, @JeffJardine57
