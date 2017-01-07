Modesto’s 1928 firetruck rumbled back to life in 2014, but will restoration effort sputter?

1:00 Bret Harte's Dishion is girls cross country Runner of the Year Pause

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

1:33 Power Ranger revisits his Modesto roots

1:28 Cows rescued from frigid waters of Dry Creek

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

1:22 Farmers 'fed up' with state water grab

1:02 Giving Tree campaign at mission

0:39 Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson